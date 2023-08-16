NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a child was shot in the Bordeaux area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, a girl was shot in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at around 1:45 p.m. and taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Her condition is unknown at this time as police continue their investigation.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.