NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Elm Hill Pike remains closed as crews work to investigate a deadly crash involving a vehicle and building in South Nashville.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Poplar Street just after 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a car that had crashed into a building.

Source: WKRN

Crews shut down a portion of Elm Hill Pike early Tuesday morning as they worked to clear the scene and investigate what led to the crash.

At the scene, an officer told a News 2 crew that the driver has passed away from injuries that were sustained in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash, or when Elm Hill Pike is expected to reopen.

No other information was immediately released.