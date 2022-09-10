NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after police say a body was found inside a burned vehicle in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, on Friday just after 5 a.m., crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass.

Officials say as crews were extinguishing the fire, they discovered a body in the backseat and called police.

Metro police say evidence at the scene suggests the cause of the fire was suspicious.

At this time, the Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.