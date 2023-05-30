NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot in North Nashville late Monday night.

On Monday, May 29, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Avondale Circle to respond to reports of a shooting.

According to Metro police, three people were shot at while they were sitting inside a vehicle. All three individuals sustained injuries in the shooting, according to officers at the scene.

Authorities reported that the victims drove themselves to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

At the scene, officers said one victim was shot in the leg, another was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the chest.

No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.