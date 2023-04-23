NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead early Sunday morning.
Crews with Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to a smoke alarm call at a residence in the 1700 block of Marsden Drive.
At the scene, crews located a fire in a back bedroom and found that smoke had overtaken the home.
Fire personnel were able to remove one individual safely out of the residence. However, a second resident was found dead inside the home, according to officials.
Investigators are on scene to determine what led to the deadly fire. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.