NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Crews with Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to a smoke alarm call at a residence in the 1700 block of Marsden Drive.

At the scene, crews located a fire in a back bedroom and found that smoke had overtaken the home.

Fire personnel were able to remove one individual safely out of the residence. However, a second resident was found dead inside the home, according to officials.

Investigators are on scene to determine what led to the deadly fire. No other information was immediately released.