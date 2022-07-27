NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person injured in West Nashville late Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Premier Drive just after 11 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one person who had been shot.
According to Metro police, the victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.