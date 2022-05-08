NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remained closed early Sunday morning following a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. near mile marker 212.6 and involved two vehicles. According to Metro police, one person died in the crash.

At this time the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remain closed. Drivers are being directed to use Fesslers Lane as an alternate route.