NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, September 27, the new International Arrivals Facility and BNA Marketplace will open to the public at Nashville International Airport.

A spokesperson with the airport shared with News 2 they are working to add six new worldwide destinations as well.

“BNA® continues to have frequent discussions with various carriers regarding non-stop service to major European gateways, such as Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam,” the statement said. “We are also engaged in conversations for other popular international destinations like Dublin (Ireland), Reykjavík (Iceland), and Panama City (Panama), as well as additional service to the Caribbean.”

The new International Arrivals Facility has six international/domestic gates and allows up to about 1,200 passengers to be screened each hour through a new customs and border protection zone.

The BNA Marketplace is 25,000 square feet with 15 new dining, retail, and service amenities: ACME Feed & Seed, Hattie B’s, Kitty Hawk, Titans Press Box, Tennessee Moonshine Bar, Tennessee Whiskey Company, Time For A Shine (2 locations), Galleria Duty Free/Duty Paid, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, Smashville, Sunglass Hut and Goo Goo Shop.

These openings are part of the initiative “BNA Vision,” unveiled in 2017 and scheduled to be complete in January 2024. Still ahead, BNA plans to open a satellite concourse in October and the on-site Hilton Hotel and terminal garage in December.