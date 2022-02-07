NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a fire at an Antioch townhome early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Baby Ruth Lane after a resident reported a fire across the street.

Crews arrived to find an exterior deck, a vehicle and the front door of a townhome on fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department. All occupants of the home were able to escape to safety.

(Photo: WKRN)

The NFD reported crews worked quickly to extinguish the fires and prevent them from spreading into the home.

Fire officials responded to the scene and the NFD reported the fires were determined to have been “intentionally set.”

No additional information was immediately released.

If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017. All callers to the Tennessee Arson Hotline are considered anonymous and may be able to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.