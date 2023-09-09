NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate died Friday after he was found unresponsive inside his cell at a maximum correctional facility in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Phillip Pharris was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Maximum Correctional Center (MCC) at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to a release, after locating Pharris, officers at the facility called at code green and medical staff immediately started CPR until first responders with the Nashville Fire Department responded.

Just before 6 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department pronounced Pharris dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pharris was booked on two counts of probation violation on June 9. The sheriff’s office said he has an arrest history of controlled substance possession, theft, vandalism and aggravated assault.

An investigation into his death remains ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time. Officials said an autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted.