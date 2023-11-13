HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charged after she drove on the wrong side of the interstate with her child in her car and crashed head-on into a van.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near exit 221A, which is The Hermitage exit.

According to Metro police, 25-year-old Taylor Lipert was driving her Mitsubishi Eclipse west in the eastbound lanes for about one mile when she crashed into a van head-on.

Lipert and her 3-year-old child were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Lipert remains in stable condition. The child was seriously injured and also remains hospitalized, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the van was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries and is in stable condition. His passenger was not transported.

Detectives believe Lipert go on the interstate from the 221A exit ramp where multiple posted traffic signs that read “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way” are displayed.

Lipert told police officers she is new to Nashville, does not know the area, and is an inexperienced driver. She will be charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child endangerment when she is discharged from the hospital.

Police said Lipert showed no signs of impairment at the scene.