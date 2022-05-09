NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Injuries are being reported following a crash that involved multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 late Sunday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the Rosa L Parks exit. Officers found three vehicles at the crash site and are looking for a possible fourth vehicle that was involved.

Metro police confirmed that individuals were injured in the crash but the extent of those injuries remains unknown at this time.