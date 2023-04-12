NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into the death of a three-month-old boy at a daycare provider’s apartment in West Nashville has led to a push for resources to help find safe childcare.

On Monday, April 10, the boy’s mother found him, along with six other babies younger than 16 months old, inside the apartment, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. However, the other children were all in good health.

Authorities identified the woman in charge of the children as 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan.

Police said hikers at Harpeth River State Park found Jordan Monday evening with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. She was taken to the hospital, so detectives are set to speak with her at a later time.

Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital medical staff reported no signs of obvious trauma or medical issues in the deceased baby.

Meanwhile, the Department of Human Services confirmed the daycare was not licensed with the state.

“Unfortunately, these types of accidents do happen,” said Mindy Bennett, the deputy chief of membership and programs for Child Care Aware of America.

Bennett said it’s important to always research the person watching your child. Even if that person is a longtime family friend, she encourages parents to do a criminal background check, as well as make unannounced visits at different times of the day.

If you’re looking for child care, Bennett said you should ask the provider the following questions: “How long has the child care provider that’s going to be with my child been working with children? How long have they been at the organization? What type of training have they received? Do they have safe Slate training? Do they have prevention of child abuse and neglect training?”

According to Bennett, she believes the child care industry needs more legislative support and funding in order to protect kids.

“We need public investment in child care that will ensure that states are able to have enough dollars that they need to be able to do the licensing inspections and things, but also to ensure that child care programs are receiving adequate funding, too,” Bennett said.

Tennessee offers several resources to help parents find safe and reliable child care. Follow this link to check out that list from the state.