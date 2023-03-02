NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Indiana ex-con is back behind bars in Nashville and a pregnant teenager is safe and sound after some harrowing moments in Belle Meade.

It all began Wednesday, Feb. 22 around 11:30 p.m. with when a License Plate Recognition camera alerted officers to a stolen Tennessee license plate on the back of a red Toyota, a car that was reported stolen out of Indiana.

Belle Meade police went to intercept the car, but the driver, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Weber, sped off, drove through Belle Meade backyards and crashed.

The officer quickly found the passenger, a 16-year-old girl. Police said she was five months pregnant and a runaway from La Porte, Indiana, near the Indiana and Michigan border.

Once the teen was safely secured, officers searched the area for Weber 27 and found him hiding inside an unlocked car in a garage. He was taken into custody at gunpoint without further incident.

Police found brass knuckles in the Toyota Weber was driving, as well as eight keys and key fobs. Belle Meade police said the keys did not appear to belong to any cars in their area.

According to an arrest affidavit, the pregnant teen was injured as a result of Weber’s actions, which allegedly included giving her heroin and fleeing from police while she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lt. Mack Mangrum said a pregnant teenage runaway involved with drugs, an ex-con and police chases is sad, but perhaps it will bring a change in her life.

“It’s sad to see, but hopefully this will give her some time to turn her life around,” Mangrum said.

Police are still trying to determine the teen’s connection and/or relationship with Weber.

According to police, the girl was checked out at a local hospital and taken to juvenile hall. Police said the girl had been missing for about a month, but runaway paperwork was only filed the day of the incident in Indiana. The girl’s mother came and picked her up in Nashville, according to police.

In the meantime, Weber is being held in the Metro Jail on charges of vehicle theft, theft of property, vandalism, child endangerment, evading arrest, harboring a child runaway, and driving on a suspended license. His bond is set at $108,000.

A check of Indiana records showed Weber was charged with domestic battery and strangulation in November 2021, and according to the Indiana Department of Correction website, he received a five-year sentence in June 2014 after pleading guilty to burglary.