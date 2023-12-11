NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are seeking information on a vehicle believed to be involved in a “targeted shooting” that resulted in the death of an Uber passenger on I-65 late last month.

The shooting took place on Saturday, Nov. 25 near in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 24 split.

According to Metro police, 26-year-old Stephen Rouse III was picked up by an Uber driver at the Citi Trends on Clarksville Pike and was set to be brought to Madison.

The Uber driver told officers he observed a white Nissan Maxima parked outside the Citi Trends with its headlights on. As they left the Citi Trends, that’s when the Maxima began to follow them.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the white Nissan Maxima approached the Uber near the I-65/24 split and fired shots into the backseat of the vehicle, hitting Rouse.

The Uber driver told officers he continued onto I-65 and brought Rouse to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

Metro police released photos of the suspect vehicle on Monday, Dec. 11. The vehicle is described as a white Nissan Maxima white a black moon roof.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call 615-742-7463.