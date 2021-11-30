‘I’m still trying to process it’: Son reacts to suspect fleeing scene of crash that killed his father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Tuesday morning, Jeff Tenzera Jr. learned his father, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tenzera, had been killed in a car crash.

“Obviously it was a shock this morning when I got the phone call. I’m still trying to process it,” Tenzera Jr. said.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge High School in Antioch.

“He was in the car with his girlfriend and they were on the way home from work. They do nightshift packing at a warehouse facility so they were on the way home, both of them in the same vehicle,” Tenzera Jr. said.

According to Metro police, 44-year-old Lamario Hunt of Murfreesboro was speeding and passing vehicles on the right shoulder when he veered off the road. He then overcorrected and swerved into the opposite lane, striking the car Tenzera was in.

Lamario Hunt (MNPD)

The impact killed Tenzera and hospitalized his girlfriend.

“My dad was a keep to himself type of guy. Didn’t cause any issues. He just enjoyed life and was wanting just to make it,” Tenzera Jr. said.

But Metro police say immediately after the crash someone picked up Hunt and drove him home. Eventually, his wife drove him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

“I don’t really know what type of individual this was to have someone pick him up from an incident scene like that and leave it while you know potentially there’s severe injuries going on and not knowing there was a fatality that occurred,” Tenzera Jr. said.

Metro investigators found a large amount of marijuana in Hunt’s car and a small baggy filled with a white powdery substance. Police say he showed signs of impairment at the hospital and a blood sample was collected.

Hunt is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of accident.

Additional drug charges are also pending. He’s in jail on a nearly $100,000 bond.