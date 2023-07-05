NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of pulling a gun on gas station employees and then leading officers on a high-speed chase in East Nashville now faces multiple felony charges.

On the Fourth of July, officers were dispatched to the Mapco gas station in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike to respond to reports of a man with a gun.

Gas station employees told officers a man parked his vehicle and approached an employee who was standing outside. The man — identified as 37-year-old Lester Andrews — allegedly approached the employee with a gun in his hand and cocked it.

An arrest report states Andrews walked back to his vehicle for a short time and then entered the Mapco with a gun in his hand.

An employee behind the counter allegedly told Andrews he was not allowed to bring a weapon in the store. That’s when Andrews told the employee, “I’m not going rob you,” cocked the gun for a second time, and left the store.

Employees told Metro police that Andrews fled the scene in an older model white Ford Taurus.

Metro police reported officers later saw the suspect vehicle on Broadmoor Drive and the driver of the vehicle matched the suspect description that was given by the employees.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Marthona Road at Old Hickory Boulevard, but the vehicle failed to stop.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle to a smoke shop in the 1100 block of Gallatin Pike. Inside the building, officers found Andrews armed with a BB gun in the waistband of his pants.

During a search, officers also found 1.4 grams of a white rock substance folded in a piece of paper, which Andrews reportedly admitted was crack cocaine. Andrews was also found to be driving on a suspended license, according to an arrest report.

Andrews was charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

He remains in the Metro Jail on a $21,000 bond.