NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of pulling a knife after attempting to shoplift from a Nashville store was charged Thursday afternoon.

Officers said Dusharn Johnson, 53, was attempting to shoplift from the Family Dollar located at 2600 Jefferson Street when an employee confronted him. Johnson then reportedly left the items and walked out of the store.

Dursharn Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Just outside the door, Metro police said Johnson pulled out a pocket knife and threatened the employee saying, “I’m gonna knife you.” Officials said it was all caught on surveillance video.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault.