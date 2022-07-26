NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bomb threat investigation in South Nashville ended when potentially explosive item the turned out to be an adult-themed object.

Officers responded to a towing business on Cornelia Court for reports of the suspect harassing and stalking her ex-husband and his new fiancée.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Roxanna Copeland, is accused of showing up at the tow yard Monday morning and threatening to “put the couple in jail.”

Metro police documents show her ex-husband told police Copeland called him and stated “I’m gonna blow y’all up.”

Police said Copeland was then seen on surveillance video driving in the front of the tow yard and throwing a bag outside the drivers side window.

The victims told police they were fearful the bag contained a bomb, so they called 911.

According to an arrest document, the bag prompted a “full-fledged” investigation by Metro police, detectives and hazardous device units. After a “long” investigation, detectives discovered the package was not a bomb but that it was a sex toy.

Copeland was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of false reporting. Her bond was set at $50,000.