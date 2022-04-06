NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old Illinois fugitive was captured in Davidson County Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were serving food and doing outreach in the Nashville area when they were informed Jordan Nelson had an out-of-state warrant.

Jordan Nelson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant said police checked Nelson’s records and learned he was wanted for failing to appear in court after being charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in Rockford, Illinois.

After Metro officers confirmed the warrant, police took Nelson into custody.