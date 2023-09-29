NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman who lost her unborn baby after being shot spoke to News 2 Friday.

Metro police are still looking for the suspect after he fired a gun into a car Tuesday night in South Nashville.

“It grazed me here, then went through my stomach, then went to the other side,” Kimbrasha Beard said.

On her way to the hospital, Beard said she knew the bullet had killed her baby girl.

“I wanted to see my baby; I wanted to hold her, smell her, touch her,” Beard said.

On Tuesday, police said a man shot into a car near the intersection of Lewis and Lafayette Street after someone inside the car sprayed bear spray into a crowd of people.

Beard was in the passenger seat when the shooter approached the car.

“He didn’t get maced. He wasn’t in harm’s way…he didn’t want to do it, but he still did it and that one bullet took someone’s life,” Beard said.

The grief is something Beard said she’s familiar with.

“It’s not easy for me losing both of my kids.”

Several years ago, Beard lost her first-born son, Amir, when he was nine months old. She said after many years of mourning, she was ready to welcome her daughter, Icelynn. She had her baby shower just days prior to the shooting.

“I was so ready; I was beyond ready,” Beard said.

Now, she will hold a funeral for Icelynn and bury her next to Amir once she is out of the hospital.

“I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. She could have made it; she could have been here,” Beard said.

If you would like to help out the family financially for funeral arrangements and hospital bills, a GoFundMe can be found here.

Metro police are following strong leads on the suspect; if you have any information at all you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 615-74 CRIME.