NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stabbed, run over, and left for dead in East Nashville — that’s what police said happened to a North Carolina man back in January, just one day after he met the suspect online.

While this week’s arrest in Jamal Moore’s murder case has left his friends with some sense of relief, it has also left them with more questions than answers.

“All the emotions are just coming in waves,” Victoria Orr explained as her thoughts shift from who killed her best friend to why.

Over the last eight months, Moore’s friends and family, from hundreds of miles away, have made countless cries for help finding his killer.

“I don’t understand why somebody did this,” Orr said.

On Jan. 28, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Moore — a 30-year-old man who reportedly owned short-term rentals in both Nashville and North Carolina — was found dead in a grassy area along Cherokee Avenue, across the street from the condo he owned.

Officials said Moore has a stab wound to his neck, as well as blunt force injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle. For Moore’s loved ones, it’s difficult to make sense of these gruesome details.

“What happened that night and, like, what to make you stab someone brutally like that in the neck and then run them over…Reading the autopsy just was, oh my God, it’s so traumatic,” Orr described.

The killer left a trail of evidence, including a bite mark on Moore’s arm, according to Orr. In addition, shortly after Moore’s body was found, police said they recovered his white SUV — which appeared to have blood on its exterior — at a storage facility on Gallatin Avenue.

Investigators pointed to cell phone data analysis and DNA science as being key in the arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Thompson on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for criminal homicide in connection with Moore’s death.

“I always thought the day, yesterday, would be the happiest day ever, and it was total opposite. I, like you said, I had even more questions, like, well now I want to know why,” Orr told News 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Over the course of the months-long investigation, authorities said they determined Moore met Thompson through a social networking app on Jan. 27. They believe the two met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in Moore’s car to Cherokee Avenue, where Moore was killed on Jan. 28.

“It was surprising to me that he let that person get in the car or get that close to him because that wasn’t like him,” Orr said, adding that she’s left feeling angry and confused.

Thompson is being held without bond pending a hearing, according to police. He is set to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 6.