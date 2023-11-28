NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 81-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing his daughter multiple times with a kitchen knife.

According to Metro police, the incident unfolded outside a home in South Nashville in the 3000 block of Louise Drive.

Authorities reported they were sent to the home just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 to respond to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her chest, lower neck and cheek. An arrest report states the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was stabilized with serious injuries.

Metro police said officers detained the suspect — identified as 81-year-old Floyd Seay — until investigators arrived at the scene.

Investigators reported they spoke to multiple witnesses who provided video of the incident, which allegedly showed Seay and his daughter engaging in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight.

According to an arrest report, the video also showed Seay on top of his daughter as he struck her multiple times in the face. Seay is then seen getting up, going inside the home, coming out, walking up to his daughter with a kitchen knife and begin stabbing her repeatedly.

A witness at the scene told officers that Seay handed the knife to a neighbor after the stabbing and said, “I tried to kill her, but I couldn’t.”

During a police interview, Seay allegedly told investigators that he intentionally got the knife but didn’t know why he grabbed it.

In addition, officers reported that Seay said the incident was a culmination of everything that had been building, and if given the chance, he would do it again.

Seay was taken into custody and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.