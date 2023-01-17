NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kanden Dawkins was just looking to get a quick workout in.

“I thought it was going to be a normal day going to the gym, getting my workout started before work,” she said.

But that’s not what happened to her last Thursday.

“Finished my workout, come back [and] my backpack is gone,” said Dawkins.

And it only gets worse from there.

“I went to the front desk,” said Dawkins. “I told them someone stole my bag, I’m going to make sure my car isn’t stolen, and low and behold it was stolen.”

Dawkins says it all happened just before noon at Planet Fitness off Nolensville Pike.

“I got that deep gut feeling, and I was like, oh snap, this is a situation,” she said.

Dawkins admits she didn’t lock her things up once she got inside but says she and the staff have a good idea of who stole her car.

“Apparently she’s caused issues there before which I’m a little kind of shocked because if she’s caused issues before why has she not been banned,” she said.

Dawkins did call the police who came out to investigate. The gym has cameras, but Dawkins learned the outside ones don’t work.

“They weren’t able to get the video footage that day because a storm came through and knocked out the wifi, so I’m like, wow, this is just a perfect storm literally and figuratively,” she said.

While Dawkins waits for the police to find her car, she hopes her simple mistake can be a lesson for someone else.

“I learned a lot from this and if other people can also learn from this. Get a locker, protect your valuables ’cause I thought it wouldn’t happen to me and here I am,” she said.

Dawkins’ car is a dark gray 2017 Toyota Corolla SE with the license plate number BMH-1130.

She says the alleged thief busted out her driver’s side window.

Dawkins posted her story online and was told someone spotted her car a few days ago near Lee Victory Parkway in Smyrna.

If you’ve seen this car you are asked to contact Metro police at (615) 862-7612.

News 2 did reach out to Planet Fitness for a response but we have yet to hear back.