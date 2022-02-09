NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday afternoon, neighbors near Clay Street and 9th Avenue in North Nashville witnessed a black car crash into a fence and then into a brick home.

Tim Zultanski was inside his house when he heard a loud crash and went outside to see what had happened.

“There was a black sedan kind of against the house on the corner,” Zultanski said.

Cody Thayer was just getting home from work when he heard the crash, too. When no one got out of the car, he ran down the street to help and found a young man bleeding inside the black sedan.

“I pried his door open and he’s sort of falling out of the car, so I was holding him up and then basically someone who was on the phone with 911 was like, ‘hey, has he been shot?’ So, that’s when I pulled him up and that’s when the blood, I saw the gunshot wound and blood coming out from his back,” Thayer said.

Metro police say the incident began about two miles away on 18th Avenue North where neighbors reported a shooting around 4 p.m. Police told News 2 a 17-year-old male was shot there near Kellow Street and was then found in the crashed car at 9th & Clay.

A 17-year-old female was also at the shooting scene but was not injured.

“I just hope he’s okay. I hope he’s okay,” Thayer said.

The crash near 9th Avenue severely damaged a metal fence and created a hole in the side of a brick home. The homeowner told News 2 her daughter was inside the house when it happened, but was not hurt.

Metro police haven’t released many other details including the teen’s name or condition. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if someone is in custody.