NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City showed up in a big way to say goodbye to music icon Sir Elton John during his Farewell Tour performance at Nissan Stadium Sunday night.

Judy Norris has been a fan since she was 17 years old and says John helped her get through her husband’s passing five years ago.

“Well, my theme song, ‘I’m Still Standing,’” Norris said as she showed News 2 her tattoo of the lyrics. “He was in hospice, and it was a hard time when he passed away, and if it hadn’t been for Elton, I couldn’t have gotten through it.”

In addition to a record-breaking music career, John has made a number of contributions, including his support of HIV/AIDS research. It’s part of what still draws fans to him to this day.

“Elton, he gets new fans and he’s got more energy than men half his age,” said Norris. “I mean, he’s got spirit and spunk, and he’s a humanitarian, too.”

Although this will be John’s last time performing in Nashville, his legend will live on in Music City, as well as with fans who have followed him through the ages.

“What would you say to him tonight if you could say anything to him?” News 2’s Nikki McGee asked Norris.

“’I love you. I love you and thank you. Thank you for everything.’ But I’d probably faint first,” Norris, who was both tearing up and laughing, replied.

John first started touring in 1970 and has performed more than 4,000 shows in over 80 countries since then.