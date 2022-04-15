NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Metro police are still investigating a case that has left a Nashville family wondering for the past nine years. Ivan Moore, 34, disappeared from East Nashville without a trace. Police believe foul play may have been a part of the case.

“It’s hard. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it or miss him. It’s an everyday thing. I just keep hope alive,” explained Anna Moore.

As Anna stood on the same street where her son went missing, she said it was hard not to think back to that night. January 13, 2013, would be the last time anyone saw or heard from Ivan. Years ago, at the intersection of Richardson Avenue and North 2nd Street in East Nashville, a house stood in what is now an empty lot. Anna explained that her son was inside the home watching a game when he left to walk up Richardson Avenue to go back home when he vanished.

“He was watching the football game, the SuperBowl game, and he was walking home after the game, and he never made it home. He never made it back to his house,” remembered Anna. “I panicked. Where’s my son? Where is my son? Without a trace, it was a tremendous setback for me. He always calls home and says ‘I love you, Mom.’ He always says that. So, by him not calling me for those two days.”

Now, all she has are the memories, holding onto photos, yearbooks and belongings, as she hopes to one day find closure.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I miss my son, his smile, his laugh, and it takes a whole lot of energy just to go through the day,” said Anna.

Metro police believe foul play may be behind the mysterious case. After nine years, Anna described it as a dark cloud that follows her everywhere. She admitted to having good days and bad days.

“I collect lighthouses because it means to me that you’re weathering the storm. The light is shining in the middle of this horrific storm for me,” said Anna.

It’s not just Anna who wants answers. She explained Ivan’s three children are also asking, “Where’s my dad? When is he coming home? Or why haven’t they found my dad, and I don’t have an answer for them. I just hold them tight, as he would hold them.”

There is a $2,000 reward for information through CrimeStoppers. Call (615) 74-CRIME if you have any information.