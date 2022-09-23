NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the latest victims of Nashville’s violent crime surge is struggling to walk again after he was shot several times. Now, he’s frustrated with the case.

“I thought I was going to die before that night was over. I didn’t think I was going to make it this far,” said Andru while sitting in his hospital bed.

It’s the first time he was publically spoken about being shot several times in August.

“Physically painful, mentally draining,” said Andru.

For the past four weeks, Andru has been in the same room, fighting for his life. He’s asked us not to share his last name, but he wants people to know what happened to him.

Back in August of 2022, Andru was outside Club Miami on Antioch Pike when gunfire erupted.

“He put his phone in his pocket, he pulled a gun on me, and said ‘I’ll kill you right here,'” remembered Andru.

“And then the guy just pops out with this AK and just starts shooting.”

Officers were quickly called to the scene. Before the shooting happened, Andru remembered getting into a verbal altercation with one of the suspects. As he tried to walk away, he says the night escalated.

“Eleven times. They only took one bullet out, so I have 10 rounds still in me,” Andru said as he explained his injuries. “Torn tissue in the thigh, torn tissue in the arm. I was hit in the pelvis, upper-rib cage.”

Court documents show two suspects, brothers, were charged with criminal homicide after the shooting. However, since then, those charges have been reduced. News 2 reached out to the District Attorney’s office to find out why, and we were told there could be several reasons behind it; however, the case isn’t over yet.

“Keep trying, keep trying. I want them to be tougher on crimes such as this, and other crimes that are going on in Nashville,” said Andru.

Both suspects are out on bond with one set to appear in court next month. Meanwhile, Andru has a long road to recovery ahead of him, with doctors saying it may be months before he can walk again.

Andru’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses. Doctors have told him it will be several months before he will be able to walk again. His next step is to move to a nursing home.