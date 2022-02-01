NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– A young woman recently made a cross-country move from California to Tennessee to begin a new job in Nashville. But just minutes after she made it to town, a thief stole nearly everything she owned.

Sheridan Foody and her dad arrived at her new West End apartment complex Saturday morning around 10 a.m. They went inside the leasing office and left the U-Haul running. In less than ten minutes, someone hopped in the truck and drove away.

“We run in and basically figure out where to pull the truck into so we can unload and by the time we get out the truck’s gone,” Foody said. “I was kind of in shock, like, I’d never experienced anything like this.”

Foody filed a police report and then posted about the theft on Facebook. A few days later someone who had seen a photo of the U-Haul and license plate online spotted the stolen truck parked outside the Kroger grocery store on 21st Avenue. That person sent Foody a message, and she then called Metro police.

When Foody and police officers arrived on the scene they found a man sleeping in the stolen truck.

“Once the guy hopped out of the truck it was hard not to have compassion for him. You could tell he was broken. You could tell he was upset, a bit disoriented,” Foody said. “Luckily when the police brought him over to the ambulance they let me go over and look him in the eye and tell him I forgive him and that Jesus loves him. Then I got to bless him. He looked at me with a ton of compassion and he got to say ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Metro police identified the man as 36-year-old Brandon Phillips, who is now facing charges for property theft, vehicle theft and drug paraphernalia.

When Foody opened the U-Haul in the Kroger parking lot, she found piles of trash and only a few pieces of damaged furniture. Phillips told Foody and police he’d sold the rest of her stuff but wouldn’t say to who.

“It wasn’t the start I thought I’d have in Nashville, but there were a lot of cool moments in it. And I have the best friends in the world who have rallied around me. It really is going to be a fresh start,” Foody said.

A Brentwood hotel found one of Foody’s suitcases in their parking lot. It’s unclear how it got there, but that is the only personal item she’s been able to recover. She told News 2 she didn’t even have a toothbrush after the truck was taken.

If you’d like to donate to clothes, furniture, or other items to Foody you can send things to: P.O. Box 22642 Nashville, TN 37202.

You can also Venmo: @Sheridan-Foody or Cashapp: $SheridanFoody.