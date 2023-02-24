NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Bruce Fetter’s life changed for the worst as he watched his 48-year-old son, Timmy, die in his arms after being shot at seven times at his family’s car shop in Madison.

“I felt so helpless picking him up off the ground, to have him die in my arms, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” Bruce said.

Metro police told News 2 the shooting happened at the family’s car shop on East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

Bruce said Timmy was heading home when some sort of altercation broke out at the shop. Bruce called Metro’s non-emergency phone number and said he had been waiting for more than 30 minutes on hold when he heard gunshots.

Bruce hung up and called 911.

“Then, I went to look and see if anyone needed help,” Bruce said. “Unfortunately, there was, and it was my son.”

Timmy was shot and killed while sitting in his car which was parked near the shop on the wrong side of the road, according to Bruce.

Bruce said nearly two months later, he is suffering from PTSD. What’s worse is there have been no arrests in the case.

Timmy’s case isn’t an exception, though.

Out of the 20 homicides in Nashville so far this year, seven have been cleared either by arrest, warrants on file, or by exception, according to police.

In 2022, Metro police cleared 73 of the 105 homicides.

Bruce said he won’t lose hope and will do everything in his power to make sure whomever killed his son is brought to justice, even though his car shop and his health are suffering.

“At the end of all this, I ended up having a heart attack,” he said. “Stress related. It’s been a major change in our life that shouldn’t have happened. I always considered myself a strong person, and this has knocked me down big time.”

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan, which officers believe was involved in the shooting. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

If you’d like to contribute to the cash reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, contact David Carpenter at 615-868-4422.