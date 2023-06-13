NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ex-con is back behind bars after a pair of stolen AirPods led police right to the alleged suspect.

According to Berry Hill police documents, the crime began overnight Wednesday, June 7 on Craighead Street in Berry Hill.

A car window was shattered and police said items were stolen, including a pair of AirPods.

Police said the victim who owns the AirPods contacted police and helped two Berry Hill officers track them to a home in South Nashville.

With the help of that victim, police went to the home later that day and found 28-year-old Gary Heck sitting inside a blue Chrysler 300 that officers said was reported stolen.

Police told Heck they tracked stolen AirPods to the location.

“Our victim was able to contact us and let officers know, ‘Hey, I am tracking my AirPods and they are at this location,'” Chief Tim Coleman said.

News 2 learned Heck is an ex-con with crimes that include robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Department of Correction told News 2 the sentence for his most recent conviction for Schedule II Drugs expired on July 25, 2022.

While searching for the AirPods, police said officers found bullets.

“There’s no gun; you can search all up and down. There’s no firearm,” Heck told officers.

Police also found multiple wallets, IDs and passports.

Heck said some of what police found belongs to a deceased girlfriend.

Gary Heck arrest (Source: Berry Hill Police Department) Gary Heck (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Gary Heck IDs (Source: Berry Hill Police Department)

“There were a lot of items we questioned that raised the eyebrows of the officers out there,” Coleman said.

Then, after a few minutes, police recovered the victim’s stolen AirPods.

“I did not know (the AirPods) could do all that,” Heck said.

Police said this case has solved several crimes still under investigation, and Coleman said this arrest will more than likely prevent some future crimes.

“Oh no doubt, especially with all the ID thefts and all these people’s private personal info. I feel good about it. The officers did a great job, coupled with the victim who got us over there,” Coleman said.

Heck is charged in connection with the theft of the AirPods and the stolen car, but police said based on the fact they found IDs, passports, and wallets, this case is far from over.