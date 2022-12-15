NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A top administrator at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is facing multiple charges following a domestic disturbance with his wife.

An arrest affidavit said the incident that led to Dr. Robert Frankenfield’s arrest happened after a workplace holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the court document, Frankenfield and his wife left the party, but he wanted to continue the night on Broadway.

Frankenfield’s wife reportedly told him no, citing his state of intoxication, so she started driving toward their home. However, Frankenfield became upset and told his wife to let him out of the vehicle.

After he got out of the vehicle at an intersection in Madison, Frankenfield’s wife continued heading home, but Frankenfield started calling her and telling her to pick him up, which she refused due to his intoxicated state and fear of his actions, the affidavit said.

A while later, the doctor allegedly sent his wife several threatening text messages which contained several degrading expletives.

According to the affidavit, Frankenfield’s texts included the following: “This is not a game. I made it clear. You chose your side and it is not mine. I will destroy anyone against me. That is a fact. You have chosen war. I hope you are prepared. I wouldn’t sleep. I’m coming home. Did you count the guns? Did you remember the one in the car? You have lost all rights to me. I am no longer your friend, your lover, or your husband. You are the embarrassment. And I am done with you.”

In addition, Frankenfield reportedly told his wife to “seriously, die.”

The court document said Frankenfield’s wife expressed extreme concern for her safety and her family’s, adding that she told officers domestic issues happened frequently and she had a feeling something bad was going to happen Sunday night.

On top of that, Frankenfield had a third-party remove his 8-year-old child from the home, resulting in his wife being the only one there, the affidavit stated.

According to court records, Frankenfield was charged with misdemeanor assault for intentionally or knowingly causing the victim to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury, as well as misdemeanor harassment for causing emotional distress, intimidating, or harassing the victim.

VUMC told News 2 Frankenfield is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings.