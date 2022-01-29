NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to look into Thursday’s officer-involved shooting along I-65.

According to Metro police, 37-year-old Landon Eastep was sitting on the guardrail when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper tried to give him a ride. Things escalated when Eastep produced a box cutter. After 30 minutes of a Mt. Juliet officer trying to deescalate the situation, Eastep reached for a small, silver object in his pocket and was shot.

“At the outset, you have to say that this is a terrible tragedy that is affecting a lot of people,” attorney and former prosecutor Jim Todd said. “I’m sure that the decedent’s family should be in our thoughts and prayers as well (and) all the police officers it involved. So, it’s a very tragic situation for everyone.”

In total, nine officers, including six Metro officers, two THP troopers, and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer, opened fire.

Carol Buckley Frazier with Moms Demand Action said she was shocked after watching body camera footage.

“The sheer number of guns, the sheer number of shots,” she said.

Frazier said she believes a licensed mental health expert should have been standing side-by-side the nine officers.

“This was a situation that needed to be handled by someone who was a therapist, someone who was a de-escalation expert,” Frazier said. “And all these policemen showed up, all pointing their guns at Landon….that is not a de-escalation technique to get someone to drop a box cutter.”

Todd said officers did have a right to approach Eastep on the interstate.

“It is not a crime to sit on the guardrail on the side of the interstate, however, it is certainly something police would have a right to look into under the caretaker doctrine. Obviously, the interstate is a dangerous place and I think anyone, anywhere would say sitting on a guardrail on the side of the interstate is not probably to be the safest place to be. We also don’t know what sort of actions police observed or whether there had been any calls about this individual,” Todd explained.

Todd believes it could take months before there’s enough evidence to paint the whole picture of what happened Thursday.

“I think what you have to take away from this is that it’s way too early to tell or second guess what happened. I think also you need to understand that this appears from the front end to not be a classic police chase and apprehension situation. This appears to be where the police have a duty, a caretaker duty to check out people that may be in distress and in need of assistance,” Todd said. “So if it’s not an apprehension situation, it has to be looked at as a self-defense situation.”

Yet Frazier believes police reform was needed even before Thursday’s incident.

“We need reform about using excessive force and we need accountability,” Frazier said. “We need the training that our police officers deserve; they don’t want to kill people. You know, a police officer that receives a small amount of mental health training is not a mental health specialist.”

In addition to one decommissioned MNPD officer, all other officers involved in the shooting are on standard administrative leave as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.