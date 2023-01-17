NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville is closed as authorities work to clear a deadly crash.
Metro police told News 2 the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a driver involved in a previous crash was being put in an ambulance when they reportedly got out, ran across the interstate and ended up being hit by a semi.
The pedestrian has died and the northbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed as authorities investigate.
It is unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.