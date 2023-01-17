NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville is closed as authorities work to clear a deadly crash.

Metro police told News 2 the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a driver involved in a previous crash was being put in an ambulance when they reportedly got out, ran across the interstate and ended up being hit by a semi.

The pedestrian has died and the northbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed as authorities investigate.

It is unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.

Click here for a live traffic map.