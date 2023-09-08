NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist is in the hospital following a shooting on Interstate 440 West in the Berry Hill area, which authorities said they believe “stemmed from a road rage incident.”

At 8:52 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay traffic map reported that the westbound lanes were closed at mile marker 5.8 along I-440 due to “police activity”.

Fifty minutes later, a TDOT spokesperson posted on social media the interstate was shut down due to “an incident and investigation” at mile marker 5, adding that traffic was being diverted at Exit 6 for Nolensville Pike.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding the I-440 closure, the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that a suspect started shooting at another car while heading westbound on the interstate.

A passenger sitting in the front seat of another vehicle traveling on the interstate was reportedly shot once in the thigh. The victim was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what appeared to be a non-critical injury, according to officials.

No additional details have been shared about this incident, including whether the suspect was taken into custody.