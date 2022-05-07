NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man who was injured in a shooting on I-440 has died. However, Metro Police have not been able to identify him yet.

Police said three armed men approached a food truck that was parked in a market on Benton Avenue near the fairgrounds Friday night.

The men were demanding money from one of the operators claiming that he owed them. That man told police he gave them cash, but it wasn’t enough.

Investigators said one of the men with guns took the keys to his Jeep claiming he would give them back if he went to the ATM to get more cash.

The man and his friend agreed. They headed to the ATM while the suspect followed in the Jeep.

However, the driver of the Jeep made a sudden U-turn, so the food truck followed in pursuit.

They told police the passenger window of the Jeep rolled down and they feared they would be shot.

The man said that’s when he fired shots towards the Jeep. The Jeep stopped on I-440 near Hillsboro Pike and the food truck kept going.

But, the man called 911 and the two returned to the scene to wait for police to arrive.

The Jeep driver, who was shot, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said he’s approximately 27-years-old. They are waiting to confirm his identity through fingerprints.

At this time the District Attorney’s Office said no charges are being placed. However, the investigation is ongoing.