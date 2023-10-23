NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An exit ramp in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 440 has reopened after a semi overturned Monday morning in South Nashville.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes on the I-440 exit ramp near the I-24 interchange at mile marker 7.2.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours due to the crash, but has since reopened.

It remains unclear if the driver was injured in the crash. Additional details were not immediately released.