NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 was closed after a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked lanes of traffic early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 at the I-65 spilt near exit 208B.

Officials believe the truck was hauling medical supplies during the time of the crash.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured in the crash and the roadway reopened hours after the crash was reported.

Motorists in West Nashville were advised to use Charlotte Pike as an alternate route. Those coming from the south of Nashville were advised to use I-440 to get over to I-40 West to avoid the crash.