NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 is closed in Nashville after a truck carrying frozen chicken overturned late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the I-40/24 split near exit 211.

(Courtesy: Chris Collins)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

(Courtesy: Chris Collins)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The ramp from I-40 West is closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.