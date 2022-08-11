NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 is closed in Nashville after a truck carrying frozen chicken overturned late Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the I-40/24 split near exit 211.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
The ramp from I-40 West is closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.