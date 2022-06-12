NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Fesslers Lane have reopened following a multivehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The multivehicle crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 212. Several lanes were closed for about five hours as crews investigated the crash. During the closure, all traffic was diverted to the Fesslers Lane exit.

According to an officer on scene, one person was critically injured in the crash. At this time it is unclear what led to the collision.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened.