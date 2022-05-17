NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 40 Monday morning reportedly led to the arrest of a theft suspect.

According to Metro police, around 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 200 for a crash involving several vehicles. When police ran 37-year-old William Conners’ information, they allegedly found out his driver’s license was revoked and that he had four outstanding warrants.

Officials said last month, Conners was hired to do electrical work at a Bellevue home on Windsor Terrace Drive and stole $19,000 worth of items, including money and jewelry. Conners was allegedly referred for his work to the victim by a nearby resident. Police said the neighbor also had property stolen from their residence.

Conners is now faced with four felony theft charges.