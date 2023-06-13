NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a year ago, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) embarked on the I-40 Donelson Pike interchange project.

It’s a lengthy task with years left to go before completion.

The construction, which is located southeast of downtown Nashville, is currently on schedule, according to department officials.

“So far there have been no major setbacks; we hope that continues. A lot of times in large scale projects or even small projects, we run into issues with utilities. That has not been the case in this project. So far, a lot of our utilities have already been completed,” said TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds..

The existing interchange, Donelson Pike over I-40, is in the process of being repurposed so access can be expanded to Nashville International Airport (BNA) facilities and other businesses.

According to Hammonds, two of the three bridges are already underway. Grading work has also started for the new alignment of Donelson Pike, which will be shifted east.

“Really I think a lot of the focus and a lot of the time will be dedicated to those three bridges, just because that’s kind of the more complicated work,” Hammonds said.

TDOT officials report that an average of more than 120,000 drivers travel through that area of I-40 on any given day. With it being a congested area, they’re urging drivers to slow down.

“If you travel this stretch of I-40, you cannot miss it. We really just ask people to take it slow. There is a lot of active work going on, so please be sure to slow down through the work zone; be mindful of the workers in the area,” said Hammonds.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2027. For more information on the project, you can read the extensive breakdown here.