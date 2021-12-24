NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized early Christmas Eve morning after a rollover crash on I-24 in Davidson County.

Authorities told News 2 it happened at 12:12 a.m. in eastbound lanes near mile marker 42. One vehicle was reportedly involved in the incident.

Metro Nashville Police said one person was transferred to the hospital with possible critical injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.