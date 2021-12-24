NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized early Christmas Eve morning after a rollover crash on I-24 in Davidson County.
Authorities told News 2 it happened at 12:12 a.m. in eastbound lanes near mile marker 42. One vehicle was reportedly involved in the incident.
Metro Nashville Police said one person was transferred to the hospital with possible critical injuries.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.