NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 was closed in Nashville Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
Metro police reported at least one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The department’s fatal crash investigation team has responded to the crash.
It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.