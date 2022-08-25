NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 was closed in Nashville Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Metro police reported at least one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The department’s fatal crash investigation team has responded to the crash.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.