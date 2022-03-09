NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From flipping tables to throwing glasses, the Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo has taken reality TV to a whole new level!

But what about their spouses? Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga’s husband, says you have to have “thick skin”. So he’s providing Nashville with some tips for success on how to deal with the “crazy” in his stand-up comedy act at Zanies Wednesday night.

Gorga told News 2 it’s not his first rodeo in Nashville.

COMMERCIAL IMAGE – In this photograph taken by AP Images for Bravo, from left, host Andy Cohen, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are seen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” show on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011 in New York. (Peter Kramer/AP Images for Bravo)

“When I got a call and they say listen, they want you to Nashville. I can’t wait. I just had some hot chicken wings. The last time I came there, and that’s on camera, it destroyed my insides. You’re gonna see it on camera. It was pretty crazy.”

The Italian comedian said he won’t be switching meatballs for hot chicken but says he’s all for a Nashville Housewives franchise. Gorga said it would be a Music City masterpiece!

“I’m all for that. Because the women in Nashville, they’re gorgeous, they’re beautiful. They’re sweet, but then they’re spicy,” he said. “What are they waiting for?”

Gorga’s comedy show is at Zanies Wednesday night at 7 p.m.