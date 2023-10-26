NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old who was caught vaping ended up being charged with bringing a gun onto Nashville school property, according to police.

During dismissal on Thursday, Oct. 26, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a Hunters Lane High School administrator saw the senior smoking a vape pen.

Authorities said the administrator took the student into an office, searched the teen’s backpack, and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

No additional details have been released about Thursday’s incident.