NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A ninth grader is facing a criminal charge after he was found with a loaded gun on a school campus.

The incident happened at Hunters Lane High School in Nashville on Monday.

Metro police say school officials received an anonymous tip that the student had a firearm.

The 14-year-old was removed from class and a loaded .22 caliber handgun was recovered from the glove compartment of a vehicle in which he was given a ride to school.

The student reportedly admitted to taking his family member’s gun from home without permission. He told authorities that he needed the gun for protection.

The student is now facing a charge of carrying a gun on a school campus.