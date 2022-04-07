NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A freshman at a Nashville high school was arrested Thursday for threatening another student at gunpoint.

It happened in the Hunters Lane High School cafeteria on Thursday.

The ninth-grader reportedly told School Resource Officers she wanted to scare the other student because she was upset with him.

The victim told school staff members the student pointed a .45 caliber handgun at him in the cafeteria. Staff at Hunters Lane searched the 13-year-old and found the loaded gun in her purse with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

The student said the gun belonged to her mother.

She is facing charges in juvenile court for aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.