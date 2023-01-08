NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Even with the chilly weather, nearly 600 people made the trip to the Hermitage on Sunday to celebrate the 208th commemoration of the Battle of New Orleans.

According to officials from the Hermitage, the event honors the American victory during the War of 1812, paying tribute to the short battle from Jan. 8, 1815 that led to thousands of British casualties and propelled Gen. Andrew Jackson to national fame.

The Hermitage reportedly offered free grounds passes and activities throughout the day on Sunday, Jan. 8, including the following:

Children’s games and crafts

Three military talks about the battle

Reading of Jackson’s orders to rally the 2nd Division of the State of Tennessee from the mansion’s balcony

Annual wreath-laying ceremony at Jackson’s tomb to honor the former president and his wife, Rachel This event featured a keynote address from Robert D. Tuke, a former Marine officer and recently-retired Nashville Nashville attorney, along with the presentation of colors with the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Society United States Daughters of 1812

Exclusive members’ event featuring battle-related artifacts from the Hermitage’s collection

Living history demonstrations

Howard J. Kittell, the president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, said organizers look forward to celebrating that victory in the Battle of New Orleans through festivities that visitors of all ages can learn from and enjoy.

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

(Courtesy: The Hermitage)

“This is one of my favorite days at The Hermitage,” said Kittell. “This event commemorates a crucial victory for our nation in a conflict with Great Britain. General Andrew Jackson led a ragtag army of U.S. servicemembers, volunteer militia, free blacks, Native Americans and even a band of pirates to defend New Orleans in an invasion. The battle only lasted about 30 minutes but resulted in more than 2,000 British casualties. Jackson became an American hero, and national pride was at an all-time high.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

If you were unable to attend the commemoration for the Battle of New Orleans, the Hermitage encourages you to take advantage of the two for $23 ticket deal throughout the month of January.

For more information about the Hermitage, follow this link.