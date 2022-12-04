NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Unit helped spread holiday cheer through their annual toy drive at the Nashville Zoo this weekend.

Officers reportedly gathered at the zoo’s parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 to collect new toys — even toys bought on site at the zoo — for children in need.

The zoo even offered up to two free admission tickets per family in exchange for each toy donations, officials said.

About 260 toys had been donated as of noon on Sunday, but organizers said they expected to receive another 200 before the event wrapped up later in the afternoon.

This toy drive is part of Metro Police’s annual Christmas Basket Program, which not only collects items for families in need, but also allows officers to deliver the donated toys and food baskets to hundreds of Nashville homes on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

“We have a lot of families that have lost their jobs since COVID, and they’re just having a hard time providing Christmas cheer for their kids, and we just want to make it a little easier for them so that will be one less thing that they have to worry about,” said Angela Herrera with the Metro Police Christmas Charities program.

Police even invited kids to drop off their letters to Santa Claus during the toy drive so officers could deliver them to the North Pole in time for Christmas.